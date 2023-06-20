Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah mosque: Know all about its history

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ MANISHJHATWEETS Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah mosque is a religious Islamic landmark in the city of Cairo, Egypt

​The Al-Hakim Mosque, also known as Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Mosque is a prominent Islamic religious site. It is situated in the capital city of Cairo, Egypt. The mosque received its name from the sixth Fatimid caliph, Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah who resigned the throne from 996 to 1021 CE. The mosque is located in the heart of Cairo’s Islamic quarter, near the famous Khan El Khalili bazaar.

The construction of the mosque went on from 990 CE to 1013 C, during Al-Hakim’s reign. This mosque is a treat for sore eyes owing to its unique architecture with elements of Fatimud, Mamluk and Ottoman styles. It consists of a central courtyard, surrounded by arcades and a sanctuary with a large dome. The mosque’s interior is even more beautiful featuring intricate decorative details, elegant calligraphy, and geometric patterns.

It is not a hidden fact that Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah was an eccentric and controversial ruler, he would often order the persecution of certain religious groups and the destruction of other mosques despite which the Al-Hakim Mosque has persevered itself as an important Islamic heritage and religious landmark.

Renovation of the mosque

The mosque has undergone many renovations since its existence, the most recent one being the one that was taken up by the Bohra community situated in India in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to boost tourism at Cairo’s Islamic sites. The mosque reopened on February 27, 2023, for the public after relentless work.

The primary motive at the beginning of the repair was correcting the water damage and cracks in the wall, following which they focused on fixing the wooden fixtures, including the masjid’s doors, its pulpit and the signature decorative wooden tiles that line the base of its ceilings. The ornate chandeliers were also restored. The masjid’s famous large courtyard and the indoor areas are now monitored through security cameras as well. There were also some intricate restorations made to the masjid’s façades and marble floors.

About the Bohra community

The Dawoodi Bohras follow the Fatimi Ismaili Tayyibi school of thought. They established themselves in India in the eleventh century after already being situated in Egypt and Yemen for several years prior to that. This is their second such initiative to restore the historic landmark to its former glory. The first renovation was completed around forty years ago.

For some more exciting news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to visit the mosque on 24 June 2023 as a part of his two-day visit to Egypt. He is also scheduled to meet Egypt's President El-Sisi and oversee the signing of various Memoranda of Understanding and agreements on that day.

Read More Travel News