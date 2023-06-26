Paper Clipping: All you need to know about this new-age worst dating trend

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Paper Clipping: Everything you need to know about this new-age worst dating trend.

Dating in 2023 can be a confusing and overwhelming process. With the ever-evolving landscape of technology, there has been an emergence of new terms and phrases that describe the various tactics used to navigate the dating world. One such term is “paperclipping”, which is an annoying dating trend that has become increasingly common.

What Is paper clipping?

Paperclipping is a term used to describe a person who is “hanging around” or “lurking” in your life after you have broken off a relationship or stopped talking. It’s a way of keeping someone in your life without actually having to have any meaningful relationship with them. The paperclipper will often reach out with sporadic text messages, emails, or social media posts, but then disappear again just as quickly. It can be incredibly frustrating and confusing, especially if you don’t know why the other person is doing it.

The term “paperclipping” has been popularised in recent years, but it has been around for a while. It was first coined in the early 2000s by dating coach Evan Marc Katz and defined as “the idea of paper-clipping someone in your life without actually having contact with them."

Why do people do this?

There are a few reasons why someone might choose to paperclip you. It could be that they are scared to fully commit to the relationship and want the option of being able to reach out when they feel like it. It could also be that they don’t want to fully let go of the relationship and hope that it will spark back into life if they keep you around on the periphery.

It could also be a sign that the other person is not over you, but doesn’t want to face their emotions or admit it to you, so they keep you around as a security blanket. Whatever the reason, it is important to remember that this kind of behaviour is not healthy for either party involved.

How can you deal with paperclipper?

If someone is paper-clipping you, it can be difficult to know how to handle it. The best thing to do is be clear and direct about your feelings and expectations. Let them know that you are not interested in continuing the relationship and then don’t engage with any of their attempts at contact.

If they persistently try to contact you, consider blocking them from all forms of communication so that you can move on with your life without having to deal with them anymore. It may also be helpful to talk to a trusted friend or family member about what you are going through so that you have some emotional support during this difficult time.

