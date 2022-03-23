How to take care of pets during summer season? 6 tips to get them through the warm weather

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DOGSOFINSTAGRAM Labrador breed of dogs enjoy fun times together

Come summers and you will notice that your furry friends are behaving differently. Like humans, the changing weather also has an effect on animals. Especially during the summer season, pets require special care because of the rise in the temperature of the surroundings. Hot and humid conditions can have serious effects on the health of animals, whether they are adopted and have the privilege of a home or they are stray. Here are some tips that will help you keep you pets safe during summers.

-- Summers call for a change in the diet of animals. Do not overfeed them during this season. Do not serve them stale meals at any cost or food that has not been consumed for 4-5 hours and lies in the open.

-- Hydration for pets is a must as it is for humans during summers. Make sure their water bowl is filled with drinking water at all times. Keep monitoring their liquid intake. Try to incorporate some sort of liquid in their diet when you are feeding them. This will help with easier digestion.

-- During extreme heat, keep them indoors in a cool place. Animals love to lie down on the floor as it is cool. So let them be. Make sure that you walk, or play with them early in the morning or after the evening when the temperatures are favourable.

-- Some pets like to spill water on the floor from their drinking bowl and lie down on it for a cooling effect. This activity should not be discouraged as animals do not sweat like us to regulate body temperature.

-- Turn on the AC to regulate the temperature during extreme heat. Ensure that when a dog or another pet is in the room, the fan is turned on.

-- If your dog has thick fur, make sure they are well-groomed as the extra coating of hair makes the feel warmer during summers.