Priyanka Chopra’s business partner Maneesh Goyal talks about SONA on Design Pataki’s Podcast

Design, art, and architecture have increasingly found admirers in people across in world with the surgent of social media in the last decade. Many platforms have come to the fore that focus on the hidden talents in art and also bring the limelight to entrepreneurs who have worked dedicatedly towards the same. Among many, Design Pataki founded by Esha Gupta has carved a niche by promoting thoughtful and incisive conversations with leading industry experts. The Design Pataki Podcast recently combined the love for design and all things entertainment by featuring Priyanka Chopra’s business partner Maneesh Goyal.

Maneesh Goyal is a New York-based serial entrepreneur. His roots lie in the event marketing industry, where he went on to build one of the industry’s most sought-after creative agencies, MKG. In 2021, Goyal, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, established Sona, a contemporary Indian restaurant in the Flatiron District of New York City. Goyal went on to expand his footprint in hospitality by reopening one of New York’s most iconic cocktail dens, Temple Bar followed by the launch of Sona Home with Priyanka.

The episode, hosted by Design Pataki’s founder Esha Gupta talks about the journey of Sona from ideation to completion, the hiccups along the way, and the idea of celebrating all that is quintessentially Indian.

Earlier, The Design Pataki Podcast featured the brilliant journey of sustainable luxury in hospitality design with ‘starchitect’ from Bangkok, Bill Bensley, and the ‘tricks of the trade’ with celebrated interior designer Vinita Chaitanya who answered some very prevalent questions on plagiarism, photoshopping, and over-styling.

“We had a heart-to-heart with Cindy Allen, editor in-chief for the last 20 years at Interior Design Magazine, New York about advice to talented designers on getting published globally. Cindy’s mother lived in India and helped the underprivileged, therefore a part of Cindy’s heart lies in India,” says the Design Pataki team when asked them about some of their international guests.

