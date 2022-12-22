Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings, Status for friends

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Merry Christmas 2022

Merry Christmas 2022: The festival excites everyone, whether a kid, a teen or a grown-up. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. The name 'Christmas' is derived from the Mass of Christ (or Jesus). It is the most precious time as families, relatives and friends come together to celebrate the festival with the hope of a delightful year ahead. People across the globe follow different kinds of traditions and celebrations. Many decorate Christmas trees, hold feasts, exchange gifts, visit a church, sing hymns and songs, while some wait for Santa to visit them.

Celebrate the day with your loved ones by sending some Images, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes, GIFs, Wallpapers and Facebook and Whatsapp Statuses.

May the sparkle and joy of Christmas fill your heart. I wish you a season filled with happiness and merry-making. Merry Christmas to you and your family Christmas just isn't the same without being with family. And even though we are apart this year, the memories of all Christmases past brings me good cheer. May this Christmas fill your life with new hope, positivity, joy, and bliss. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your dear ones! Your friendship and love are the best gift I've ever received. On this joyous occasion, I send all my love your way. Merry Christmas! I would send you a Christmas card, but I forgot how to address an envelope, where to buy stamps and I wanted to save you a trip to your mailbox! The time for celebration and gathering is about to begin. Prepare yourself to embrace the best of this year. Wish you a Merry Christmas! May your heart and home be filled with all the joys of the festive season. Have a wonderful Christmas! New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. So, it’s your chance to write the most beautiful story for yourself. Wish you a Happy New Year in advance. It's people like you that make Christmas so special and meaningful. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

