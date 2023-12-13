Manish Malhotra-designed uniforms for Air India's cabin and cockpit crew UNVEILED

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Air India crew gets new uniforms

Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday unveiled a striking collection of uniforms designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra for its cabin and cockpit crew. This meticulous blend of Indian heritage and contemporary style is set to gradually grace over 10,000 flight crew, ground staff, and security personnel, reflecting a harmonious fusion of tradition and the 21st century.

Integrating quintessential Indian colours - red, aubergine, and gold - the uniforms are described in an official post on X (formerly known as Twitter) as an "ode to Air India's rich history and a promise of a bright future." These ensembles embody the vibrant and energetic essence of contemporary India, aligning seamlessly with Air India's refreshed global brand identity.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & Managing Director of Air India, expressed confidence that these innovative designs by Malhotra would script an exciting chapter for the airline. The uniforms not only convey a progressive and resurgent India but also offer a unique East-meets-West look for female cabin crew, featuring ready-to-wear ombré sarees with intricate patterns inspired by Indian heritage.

The colour palette, from aubergine to burgundy for the senior crew to red-to-purple for the junior crew, reflects authority, sophistication, youthfulness, and energy. Both male and female cabin crew uniforms prioritize practicality and ease of movement, co-developed with input from Air India's cabin crew representatives and the In-flight Services team.

For the cockpit crew, a classic black double-breasted suit with a Vista-inspired print signifies professionalism and timelessness. The carefully curated footwear, including dual-tone block heels for female cabin crew and black Brogues for males, complements the overall aesthetic. Accessories like pearl earrings and sling bags for female cabin crew add a finishing touch.

Manish Malhotra was honoured to design for Air India, which aimed to capture India's diverse culture in a modern and sophisticated look, employing the signature ombré technique and a palette of deep red, burgundy, aubergine, and gold. Sustainability and quality are paramount, with all fabrics and garments proudly sourced and tailored in India, ensuring a sartorial overhaul that represents the best of Indian heritage and hospitality.

Air India's global presence is set to be elevated with these new uniforms, extending beyond cabin crew and pilots to ground staff, engineers, and security personnel. The commitment to sustainability and quality reinforces the distinctiveness of the design, making Air India an instantly recognizable symbol of Indian excellence worldwide.

