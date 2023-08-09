Independence Day 2023: Six best fancy dress ideas for kids

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Independence Day 2023: Top 6 fancy dress ideas for kids

Independence Day is a special time in India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Every year, children wait for this day with excitement and anticipation. This year, why not have some extra fun by dressing your kids up in some amazing fancy dress costumes? Here are our top picks for the Independence Day of 2023:

Indian Flag: Get your kid to dress up as the Indian flag! Get them a tri-colour (green, saffron and white) dress or kurta-pajama set. You can also get them a tricolour dupatta/stole and a white chappal.

Indian Army Soldier: Let your kid dress up as a brave soldier of the Indian Army. Get them a camouflage t-shirt or kurta with khaki pants or shorts. You can also give them a toy gun and army cap to complete the look.

Folk Dance: Celebrate the culture and tradition of India by dressing your kid in a folk dance costume from any state of India. You can get them an ethnic dress from any part of India, like a Rajasthani ghagra-choli, or a Punjabi salwar-kameez.

Freedom Fighter: Get your kid to dress up as one of the freedom fighters of India, like Mahatma Gandhi or Subhash Chandra Bose. For Gandhi, get them a white dhoti and kurta, and for Subhash Chandra Bose, get them an army uniform or khaki jacket with pants.

Revolutionary Leader: Let your kid dress up as any Indian revolutionary leader like Bhagat Singh or Rani Laxmibai. For Bhagat Singh, you can get them a plain white shirt and black trousers with a black turban, and for Rani Laxmibai, you can get them a saree with traditional jewellery.

Indian Mythology: Dress up your kid as any character from Indian mythology like Lord Krishna or Lord Shiva. For Lord Krishna, you can get them a blue dhoti-kurta set with flute and peacock feather headgear, and for Lord Shiva, you can get them a blue dhoti-kurta set with trident and matted hair wig.

So, this Independence Day let your kids have some fun in these amazing fancy dress costumes! Make sure you click lots of pictures to remember this special day forever!

