Earthquake in Delhi-NCR today: 5 safety tips to keep yourself safe

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR today: A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolted Nepal on Monday with tremors reverberating through parts of north India, including Delhi NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Here are five safety tips to keep in mind

Drop, Cover, and Hold On: Drop to the ground to prevent being knocked over by the shaking. Take cover under a sturdy piece of furniture, such as a table or desk, to protect yourself from falling objects and debris. Hold on to your shelter until the shaking stops. Be prepared for aftershocks, which can follow the main earthquake. Stay Indoors: If you are inside a building, stay there. Do not run outside during the shaking, as exterior walls, glass, and other structures can collapse. Move away from windows, mirrors, glass, and items that could shatter during the quake. If You Are Outdoors: If you are outside, find an open area away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and other structures that could fall during the earthquake. Drop to the ground and protect your head and neck with your arms. If You Are Driving: Pull over to a safe location, away from overpasses, bridges, and tall buildings. Stay in your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Be Prepared: Have an emergency kit ready with essential supplies, including water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, batteries, a first-aid kit, and any necessary medications. Create a family emergency plan, so everyone knows what to do during and after an earthquake. Designate a meeting place where your family can gather after the shaking stops. Secure heavy objects and furniture in your home to prevent them from falling during an earthquake.

