Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 8: Worship Maa Mahagauri on Ashtami, Know Shubh Mahurat for Kanya Pujan

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 8: On Ashtami, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of the Hindu goddess Maa Durga. According to Hindu mythology, goddess Shailputri, at the age of sixteen, was extremely beautiful and blessed with a fair complexion. Therefore, she came to be known as goddess Mahagauri. According to folklore, Goddess Parvati had to perform penance in order to get Lord Shiva as her husband. While doing that, she had to face a lot of hardships like surviving on leaves, and stay in wild forests and due to such conditions, her complexion turned black. Later, when Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife, he bathed her with water from the Ganges which changed her complexion. This is why she is known as Mahagauri. Durga Ashtami is being celebrated on Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra i.e., March 29, 2023.
Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 8: Shubh Muhurat for Kanya Pujan
Ashtami Tithi Begins March 28, 2023 - 07:04 PM
Ashtami Tithi Ends March 29, 2023 - 09:09 PM
Shubh Muhurat 06:15 AM to 07:48 AM, 07:48 AM to 09:20 AM, 10:53 AM to 12:26 PM
Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi
Take a bath in the morning and wear clean clothes.
After this, offer white or red coloured clothes to Maa Durga. Red colour is considered auspicious.
After offering clothes, apply kumkum, roli and offer flowers to the deity idol.
Now offer five types of sweets and fruits to Mata Mahagauri.
Worship Ashtami according to the rituals with Goddess Mantra.
Then do the aarti of Maa Gauri and offer her bhog.
Pray with folded hands, apologize for the mistake and complete the worship.
Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Mahagauri Mantra
Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam
Sinhruda Chaturbhuja Mahagauri Yashswanim
Purnandu Nibhan Gauri Somchakrastithta Ashtam Mahagauri Trinetram
Varabhitikaran Trishool Damroodharan Mahagauri Bhajem
Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam
Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam
Praful Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Trailokya Mohnam
Kamniya Lavanya Mrinal Chandangandhliptam.
Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Mahagauri Stotr Path
Read the following stotr path while worshipping Maa Mahagauri:
Sarvasankat Hantri Twahi Dhan Aishwary Pradayneem
Gyanda Chaturvedmayi Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham
Sukh Shantidatri Dhan Dhanya Pradayneem
Damruvadya Priya Adya Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham
Trailokyamangal Twahi Tapatrya Harineem
Vadadn Chaitanyamayi Mahagauri Pranmamayaham.