Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 8: Worship Maa Mahagauri on Ashtami, Know Shubh Mahurat for Kanya Pujan

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 8: On Ashtami, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of the Hindu goddess Maa Durga. According to Hindu mythology, goddess Shailputri, at the age of sixteen, was extremely beautiful and blessed with a fair complexion. Therefore, she came to be known as goddess Mahagauri. According to folklore, Goddess Parvati had to perform penance in order to get Lord Shiva as her husband. While doing that, she had to face a lot of hardships like surviving on leaves, and stay in wild forests and due to such conditions, her complexion turned black. Later, when Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife, he bathed her with water from the Ganges which changed her complexion. This is why she is known as Mahagauri. Durga Ashtami is being celebrated on Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra i.e., March 29, 2023.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 8: Shubh Muhurat for Kanya Pujan

Ashtami Tithi Begins March 28, 2023 - 07:04 PM

Ashtami Tithi Ends March 29, 2023 - 09:09 PM

Shubh Muhurat 06:15 AM to 07:48 AM, 07:48 AM to 09:20 AM, 10:53 AM to 12:26 PM

Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi

Take a bath in the morning and wear clean clothes.

After this, offer white or red coloured clothes to Maa Durga. Red colour is considered auspicious.

After offering clothes, apply kumkum, roli and offer flowers to the deity idol.

Now offer five types of sweets and fruits to Mata Mahagauri.

Worship Ashtami according to the rituals with Goddess Mantra.

Then do the aarti of Maa Gauri and offer her bhog.

Pray with folded hands, apologize for the mistake and complete the worship.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Mahagauri Mantra

Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam

Sinhruda Chaturbhuja Mahagauri Yashswanim

Purnandu Nibhan Gauri Somchakrastithta Ashtam Mahagauri Trinetram

Varabhitikaran Trishool Damroodharan Mahagauri Bhajem

Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praful Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Trailokya Mohnam

Kamniya Lavanya Mrinal Chandangandhliptam.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Mahagauri Stotr Path

Read the following stotr path while worshipping Maa Mahagauri:

Sarvasankat Hantri Twahi Dhan Aishwary Pradayneem

Gyanda Chaturvedmayi Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham

Sukh Shantidatri Dhan Dhanya Pradayneem

Damruvadya Priya Adya Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham

Trailokyamangal Twahi Tapatrya Harineem

Vadadn Chaitanyamayi Mahagauri Pranmamayaham.

