Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to share today

The whole world celebrates Buddha Purnima to mark the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha. This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on Friday. Gautama Budhha is the person behind the origin of Buddhism, which teaches about the art of balancing between greed and austerity and detaching from worldly pleasures to walk on the path of enlightenment. He is known to travel across North India to teach about the ultimate path to enlightenment. Buddha Purnima is celebrated widely among people living in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, etc.

Wishes and Quotes to share on Buddha Purnima

May the guidance of Buddha fill our life with joy and hope to pass the difficult time and experience joy. Buddha Purnima ki Shubhkamanye!

Om Mani Padme Hum May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Let your spirit fill with non-violence and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima!

On this holy day, let us renew our commitment to the path of dharma and cultivate inner peace and happiness. Happy Vesak!

The mind is everything. What you think you become. Therefore, think of peace and blissfulness. A very happy Buddha Purnima 2023 to all!

Happy Buddha Purnima! May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards!

May the light of wisdom illuminate your life and dispel the darkness of ignorance. May you attain the supreme bliss of Nirvana. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Wishing you a very Happy Buddha Jayanti. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of peace and harmony.

Photos to share on Buddha Purnima 2023

