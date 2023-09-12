G-20 spotlight: Two Indian dishes win over British PM Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chef Kunal Kapoor with PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty

After the conclusion of G20 summit 2023: Indian dishes gain global acclaim and continue to make waves in conversations. The G20 Summit has come to a close, with world leaders returning to their respective nations. However, the summit's culinary offerings remain a topic of ongoing discussion. This year's G20 menu featured several standout Indian dishes that garnered praise from prominent foreign leaders and their spouses. Notably, Akshata Murthy, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, expressed her fondness for certain dishes and even shared pictures with the Indian chef responsible for their creation. Discover the delectable dishes that left a lasting impression at G-20.

These dishes gained fame at the G-20 summit - Notable dishes from the G20 summit:

1. Avocado and Pearl Millet Salad:

Akshata Murthy, the wife of British PM Rishi Sunak, praised Avocado and Pearl Millet Salad dish as both healthy, tasty and nutritious. It's worth noting that this vegetable salad is expertly crafted, incorporating incredibly healthy whole grains. The combination of tomatoes, avocado, millet, and balsamic vinegar creates a classic and delightful ensemble.

2. Jowar and Jackfruit Haleem:

Akshata Murthy also showed a fondness for Jowar and Jackfruit Haleem. This delectable dish is meticulously crafted using jowar, jackfruit, halim seeds, along with a blend of assorted spices and dried fruits. Notably, it boasts high fiber and protein content, along with a wealth of essential nutrients. Its remarkable taste is bound to leave a lasting impression, making it a dish you'll savor and remember long after you've tasted it.

3. Paatram:

"Patram" is a unique delicacy comprising crisp foxtail millet leaf fragments adorned with a zesty yogurt-based chutney created from milk, wheat, and dried fruits. In this preparation, the yogurt carries a subtle sweetness rather than its usual tanginess.

4. Vanavarnam:

Vanavarnam, accompanied by jackfruit, caramelised wild mushrooms, little millet, fresh curry leaves, and Kerala red rice, graced the main course menu following the appetizer. This incredibly nutritious dish comprises a balanced combination of fiber, carbohydrates, and protein. The guests greatly savored the delightful flavors it offered.

5. Kaju matar makhana:

Cashew Matar Makhana, akin to Shahi Paneer, features lotus seeds (Makhana) and peas cooked in a rich cashew-based gravy. This delectable dish incorporates roasted peas and Makhana to enhance its flavors. It pairs excellently with rice, roti, and paratha. Furthermore, at the G-20 event, Kashmiri Kahwa and several other dishes also garnered significant recognition.

ALSO READ: What are types of millets and how to include them in your diet? Know their nutritional value

ALSO READ: Small meals VS intermittent fasting: Which is more effective for weight loss?

Read More Lifestyle News