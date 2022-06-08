Priyanka Chopra makes BOLD statement in black gown with plunging neckline | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROBERTWUN Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has once again stolen all the limelight with her bold and sensational look. She made a stunning appearance in a black-and-white gown at an event for Bulgari in Paris. Priyanka stepped out in a ruffle detailing, strap pattern gown. The actress was one of the celebrities in attendance at the star-studded evening which also included the likes of Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and K-pop sensation Lisa. For the unversed, the actress was recently announced as one of the brand ambassadors for Bulgari.

Priyanka Chopra's look

Priyanka's dramatic look left everyone impressed. She dazzled in a black gown with a plunging neckline that featured ivory ruffled detailing all along the sides. The outfit is by a London-based designer Robert Wun, who took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of her appearance. "in the Contrast Dove Gown for @bulgari in Paris styled by the incredible @luxurylaw," the page captioned. To complete her look, the global icon donned a statement diamond necklace studded with green gems.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra caught attention in a sequinned orange dress. She looked breathtakingly beautiful as she departed the Ritz Hotel in Paris like a total fashionista. She donned an orange metallic gown with a plunging neckline extending up to the waist and long sleeves-padded shoulders. Celebrity stylist Luxury Law, the person behind Priyanka's jaw-dropping look, styled her in the gorgeous dress. Priyanka accessorised the look with a pair of black heels and a silver snake necklace that included a brightly pink diamond.

Priyanka Chopra's Professional Front

The actress has been busy shooting for her upcoming series Citadel from the Russo brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame. Richard Madden of Eternals and Game of Thrones co-stars with Priyanka in the multi-series franchise Citadel that is set at Prime Video. Priyanka will also be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me and Farhan Akhtar.directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.