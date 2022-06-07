Priyanka Chopra in gorgeous sequin dress with plunging neckline is a sight to behold. It costs...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOODNEKHRE Priyanka Chopra

She looked breathtakingly beautiful as she departed the Ritz Hotel in Paris

Priyanka Chopra always makes heads turn with her exemplary fashion sense. She has once again stolen all the limelight with her bold and sensational look at an event hosted by the Italian jewellery brand Bulgari in Paris. The actress was one of the celebrities in attendance at the star-studded evening which also included the likes of Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and K-pop sensation Lisa. Priyanka caught attention in a sequinned orange dress, which had flattering long sleeves.

Priyanka looked breathtakingly beautiful as she departed the Ritz Hotel in Paris like a total fashionista. She donned an orange metallic gown with a plunging neckline extending up to the waist and long sleeves-padded shoulders. Celebrity stylist Luxury Law, the person behind Priyanka's jaw-dropping look, styled her in the gorgeous dress. Priyanka accessorised the look with a pair of black heels and a silver snake necklace that included a brightly pink diamond. ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ups glam quotient in dramatic pastel-pink gown at Cannes red carpet | PICS

Priyanka's red lip shade and shimmery eye shadow added more glam to her look. The actress styled her long locks in an open side-parted hairdo with soft waves. Her outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label Rasario. It is available on the label's website and will cost you Rs 1,95,987 (USD 2,520). ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra attends Bulgari event in Paris with Blackpink's Lisa, Anne Hathaway | PICS

Priyanka Chopra's Professional Front

The actress has been busy shooting for her upcoming series Citadel from the Russo brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame. Richard Madden of Eternals and Game of Thrones co-stars with Priyanka in the multi-series franchise Citadel that is set at Prime Video. She will also be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me and Farhan Akhtar.directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.