5 DETAILS from Parineeti Chopra's bridal look that you cannot afford to miss

Parineeti Chopra got married to the politician Raghav Chadha on September 24. For her wedding to Chadha, the actor ditched the traditional red lehenga embracing the contemporary bridal look put together by the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. From her intricate jewellery to a veil with her groom's initials, let's break down five details from Parineeti Chopra's look, that should not go unnoticed.

Sharing her official wedding photos the new bride wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Take a look:

The veil

The highlight of Parineeti Chopra's bridal look is the extended veil or dupatta with Raghav initials in Devnagri on it. The sheer veil has beige-coloured border with pearl tassels on it. This accentuated freshness and elegance and added an extra oomph to the entire look.

The hint of green and ivory

While Parineeti Chopra slipped into a beige lehenga, Raghav Chadha wore a daisy white sherwani. Manish Malhotra described it as The Enchanting Union Of Love and revealed that it took 2,500 hours to bring the lehenga to life. The tones of green and ivory in the jewellery and the decorations added a layer of freshness.

The jewellery

Manish Malhotra does the best when it comes to jewellery. Parineeti Chopra donned his season-cherished multi-tiered necklace with Uncuts, Zambian, and Russian emeralds in an antique finish. Her look comprised of a pair of with earrings, a maang tikka, and haathphool.

The minimal makeup

Jumping on the bandwagon of no makeup bridal look, Parineeti Chopra looked as fresh as a daisy. Ace makeup artist Savleen Manchanda dolled up the bride with shimmery eyes and nude lips.

The mehendi

Unlike heavy bridal mehendi, the actor opted for simple designs. What complemented her mehendi was her square-shaped acrylic nails.

