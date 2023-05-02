Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla steals the show at red carpet; fans call her 'fashion queen'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATASHA POONAWALLA Natasha Poonawalla

Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla never stops surprising with her unconventional and sartorial fashion choices. Among the desi girls attending this year's prestigious fashion event, was Natasha who packed herself into the mirrored Schiaparelli gown. The socialite-fashionista sported a structured gown with mirror-work finishing for this year's Met Gala. She opted for a sleek ponytail that she adorned with silver accessories.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Natasha wrote, "Karl ...a line of beauty #metgala2023."

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania gave a shout-out to Natasha's Met Gala look. She posted fire emojis on her photos. A fan wrote, "She nails it every damn time." Another fan wrote, "That's it! The best dressed is here. I'm sleeping bye." A third comment read, "she is the fashion queen."

Keeping the gilded glamour theme of last year in mind, Natasha wore designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's ensemble. Her saree with bustier and elaborate jewellery gave the Met Gala 2022 red carpet a dash of Indian elegance. In addition to Natasha Poonawalla, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani were also at the Met Gala. Alia Bhatt appeared at the Met Gala 2023 looking like a lovely wonder to behold in a beauteous flowing white gown.

For 'fashion's biggest night,' the actress wore a pearl-encrusted white gown by Prabal Gurung. Alia's gown was encrusted with pearls and featured a figure-hugging design on the bodice that flowed into a voluminous ball skirt with a floor-sweeping train. Her outfit's low neckline contributed to the oomph factor.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

