Aditi Rao Hydari dominates the red carpet in yellow ruffled ball gown | PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari dominates the red carpet

Aditi Rao Hydari made her dazzling debut on the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 25th. The talented actress chose to grace the French Riviera in a breathtaking yellow ruffled ballgown, exuding elegance and charm. Aditi attended the highly anticipated screening of Catherine Breillat's film, Last Summer. Aditi epitomised sheer perfection as she represented L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her iconic red carpet appearance. The pictures broke the internet and left netizens awestruck.

Aditi's stunning ensemble for the occasion was none other than a masterpiece created by renowned designer Michael Cinco. The strapless gown featured intricate floral detailing, an exquisite floor-sweeping train, and voluminous grand frills, creating a truly mesmerising look. Complementing the yellow hue of the dress, Aditi elegantly paired it with matching yellow heels, adding a touch of grace to her overall appearance. With a focus on simplicity, the actress opted for minimal accessories, adorning herself with delicate golden heart-shaped earrings and a matching ring. The talented celebrity stylist, Saman Ratansi, curated Aditi's flawless look, ensuring every detail was perfectly in place. To complete the ensemble, Aditi's subtle makeup added a final touch of elegance.

Ahead of her much-anticipated red carpet moment, Aditi Rao Hydari delighted her fans by sharing captivating images of herself adorned in a mesmerizing blue ensemble crafted by Oscar De La Renta. She wrote, "Nice to meet you again Cannes (blue heart emoji) #walkyourworth #cannes2023 @lorealparis." In the first picture, Aditi is sitting on the cobbled street in the 'duck egg' blue flared strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. She did not wear shoes for this photo. In the second photo, the actor shows off her cuffed diamond earrings by Tuula Jewellery. In the next two photos, the actor can be seen walking along the small, quaint streets of the French seaside town.

