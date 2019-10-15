'Mehzabeen' Sonam Kapoor is a vision to behold in pink Abhinav Mishra number

Sonam Kapoor on Monday walked the ramp for designer Abhinav Mishra and captured our hearts with her grace, all over again. The 'Zoya Factor' actress wore a beautiful pastel pink lehenga as she stopped the show, showcasing his latest Mehzabeen collection.

The lehenga featured extensive mirror work on with a broad border in the same colour on the hemline. The blouse showcased quarter sleeves with mirror work detailing and décolletage neckline. The net dupatta had lace detailing on the border. Hair tied back in a bun with gajra, makeup featured bold winged liner with makeup in shades of pink. Sonam wore a maang-tika with a choker neckpiece in shades of pastel green.

Designer Abhinav Mishra, often known as the king of mirror work in the Indian fashion, presented a spectacular show with beautiful designs from his latest collection autumn/winter collection, Mehzabeen. But the highlight of the event was the setup of the ramp that featured a royal court-like setting. With dancers dressed in royal outfits and the stage decorated with chandeliers, the show looked like a 1980's movie set.

Wedding season is right upon us and if you're looking for a piece to wear, you will definitely find something that you like in this collection. Have a look at the pictures here: