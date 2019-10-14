Kareena, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone: The best of Bollywood fashion at Jio MAMI Movie Mela

Kareena, Alia power dress, Deepika dons a gown: The best of Bollywood fashion at Jio MAMI Movie Mela

Bollywood beauties made their starry presence felt at the Jio MAMI Film Festival yesterday and served gorgeous looks for us to feast our eyes. The movie mela took place in the showbiz capital yesterday and registered the presence of top Bollywood actors and actresses. Here are our favourite looks from the event. Check 'em out!

1. Alia Bhatt

The usually cute, bubbly Alia was spotted channeling her inner power woman at the Film festival. She wore an Osman Yousefzada creation featuring a leather finish off-shoulder top and black shimmery slouchy pants. Stacked up multiple rings are from Topshop and Misho. Dewy makeup, tied hair and mesh slingback black heels complemented her outfit perfectly.

2 Deepika Padukone

The leggy lass chose an Egyptian blue gown by Dubai based designer Marmar Halim that featured big black polka dots. The gown featured a cinched waist with a voluminous skirt, giving us major ball gown feels. The upper part showcased a one-shoulder detailing with a gathered structured sleeve on one side. She paired her gown with simple studs, black slinky heels and nude dewy makeup. She kept her hairstyle sleek with a middle parting and slight waves at the back.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

The OG boss woman of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a Judy Zhang black and white jumpsuit with a deep V neck for the night. Side-swept smooth hair, plain strappy heels and layered necklaces made this basic yet chic look a winner!

4. Mrunal Thakur

The 'Super 30' actress chose a classy floor-length black dress from the Spanish brand Massimo Dutti. The black dress featured a high neck with pleated skirt-like bottom. Simple makeup, pointy black heels made for a great look!

5. Ananya Pandey

The pretty actress donned a design by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko. The blazer style dress in beige colour featured structured shoulders and a cinched waist. Glossy lips, sleek straight middle-parted hair and beige strappy heels looked great paired together.

6. Janhvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor showed off her toned legs in a metallic mini skirt, paired with a peppy star printed blouse. Pointy white heels with a quirky touch of hair clips made for a young, fresh look.

7. Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan sported two indo-western inspired outfits and we can't decide which one we like more. She wore a printed saree with a bralette and oxidised silver jewellry and later recycled her bralette to pair with mustard coloured indo-western shrug pants look. We loved them both. What about you?