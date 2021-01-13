happy Pongal 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, Greetings, SMS, HD images and GIFs

With the sun in Uttarayan, the festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated in North India which is called Pongal in the South. Pongal is one of the biggest festivals of Tamil Nadu and is celebrated with great fanfare. This special festival lasts for 4 days and people thank and pray to the Lord Sun for a good harvest. The festival of Pongal marks the beginning of the first month of the Tamil calendar. This year, the festival of Pongal will start on Thursday, January 14, and will end on January 17, Sunday.

The first day of Pongal is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal, the second day as Thai Pongal, the third day as Mattu Pongal, and the fourth day as Kannum Pongal. In these 4 days, people share happiness and wish for a prosperous life for their loved ones. They also extend messages of good wishes. You can also send pictures and messages to your family, friends, and relatives and wish them on Pongal 2021.

Happy Pongal 2021: Wishes, Quotes and Greetings

May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal! May the harvest festival guarantee you always have the best food and best life. Greetings on Pongal! May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal. May the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal and the sweetness of Chakkarai Pongal bring happiness aplenty and goodness to your life. Happy Pongal. May the joyous festival of harvest bring joy and good luck aplenty to you and your loved ones. Happy Pongal. May this Pongal usher in goodness, peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my best wishes and warm greetings. Let us greet, meet, and eat together on this auspicious occasion with beautiful decorations and kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : INDIATV happy Pongal 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, Greetings, SMS, HD images and GIFs

