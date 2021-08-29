Happy Janmashtami 2021: Send Wishes, Quotes, HD Images to celebrate birth of Lord Krishna with your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Janmashtami 2020: Send Wishes, Quotes, HD Images of Lord Krishna to your loved ones

Janmashtami or also known as Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus which is celebrated across India. This year Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 30 which is the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Shravana. Lord Krishna was born to Vasudeva and Devaki at midnight on this day and is a very important celebration in the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month and this day is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami. Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate the day in different ways across the country. Some sing Bhajans mantras and devotional songs at midnight to celebrate Lord Krishna’s arrival. Krishna-Bhakts observe a full day fast for Gokulashtami, and the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated on the next morning with Dahi Handi.

This Krishna Janmashtami send wishes to your loved ones with quotes, messages, and pictures that can be sent on WhatsApp or uploaded on Facebook or Instagram. Find some beautiful HD images and wallpapers of Lord Krishna here:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images