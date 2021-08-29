Sunday, August 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Books & Culture
  5. Happy Janmashtami 2021: Send Wishes, Quotes, HD Images to celebrate birth of Lord Krishna with your loved ones

Happy Janmashtami 2021: Send Wishes, Quotes, HD Images to celebrate birth of Lord Krishna with your loved ones

This year celebrate the festival of Janmashtami by sending across some beautiful wishes to your loved ones with quotes, messages, and pictures that can be sent on WhatsApp or uploaded on Facebook or Instagram. Find some beautiful HD images and wallpapers of Lord Krishna.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2021 16:24 IST
Happy Janmashtami 2020: Send Wishes, Quotes, HD Images of Lord Krishna to your loved ones
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Janmashtami 2020: Send Wishes, Quotes, HD Images of Lord Krishna to your loved ones

Janmashtami or also known as Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus which is celebrated across India. This year Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 30 which is the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Shravana. Lord Krishna was born to Vasudeva and Devaki at midnight on this day and is a very important celebration in the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month and this day is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami. Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate the day in different ways across the country. Some sing Bhajans mantras and devotional songs at midnight to celebrate Lord Krishna’s arrival. Krishna-Bhakts observe a full day fast for Gokulashtami, and the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated on the next morning with Dahi Handi.
 
This Krishna Janmashtami send wishes to your loved ones with quotes, messages, and pictures that can be sent on WhatsApp or uploaded on Facebook or Instagram. Find some beautiful HD images and wallpapers of Lord Krishna here:
 
India Tv - Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images
Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images

 
India Tv - Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images

 
India Tv - Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images

 
India Tv - Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images

 
A few wishes that you can send to your loved ones on this special day:
 
This Janmashtami, let's celebrate the birth of Kanha ji with lots of joy and happiness. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami on this auspicious day!

May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your makhan and mishri along with all your worries & sorrow.

Yashoda ke KRISHNA ke, Radha ke SHYAM ke, Gwalon ke KANHA ke, Gopion ke MAKHAN CHOR ke, Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnayen

Nand Ke Aanand Bhayo, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki Haathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Ho Nand Lal Ki Jai Shri Krishna!

Let there be love, happiness, and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna’s blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News