KIRO Beauty Review: Naturally derived compact powder and mascara to pick this Summer

Follow us on Image Source : KIRO BEAUTY Compact powder and mascara to pick this Summer

Managing to strike the perfect balance between skincare and makeup, KIRO Beauty is a must-have for every makeup junkie. This is an India-based clean beauty brand with an e-store and was launched in 2020. In just a couple of months, it has made a name for itself for catering to the skin needs of women. While every girl loves makeup, they are aware enough to know what to put on their skin. Being vegan earns brownie points from every woman out there. KIRO beauty is a brand that is completely animal cruelty-free. It is not just paraben-free, toxin-free but is also 100 per cent vegan and certified by PETA

We recently reviewed its Botanico makeup range-- compact powder and mascara-- and found it good enough to recommend you.

KIRO Botanico Timeless Matte Compact is infused with oils, butter, and vitamins that will make your skin look healthy and feel nourished. Additionally, it is waterproof and controls sweat. It is a must-buy especially if you have dry skin. It doesn't deposit in patches or leave a white residue on the skin and blurs out the imperfections smoothly. In case you have oily skin, it doesn't let extra oil deposit as well.

The compacts come in six different shades (9 gms or Rs 1200) and smooth out all the lines evenly. It feels good on the skin and stays for a longer time. KIRO beauty compacts are perfect for Summers when the skin tends to get dry faster due to the scorching heat. It gives an airbrush matte finish.

On the other hand, KIRO Botanico Super Shield Mascara is a wonder product for your eyes. It not only promotes eyelash growth but also strengthens it. It contains PCA glyceryl oleate which is responsible for protecting your lashes from breakage and calendula oil which promotes lash growth. Made up of natural ingredients like cherry oil and avocado oil, it becomes the healthiest choice in mascaras which blends beauty and care.

The best part about this mascara is -- it does not clump or flake. It makes the lashes look fuller and longer by separating each lash and coating it evenly.

Our Verdict

Kiro – a new clean beauty label deserves a place in your makeup essentials for all the natural goodness it brings. It is affordable and long-lasting, other than taking care of the skin. We would definitely recommend it mascara as it is easy to remove as well. It does not leave black under the eyes while removing.