Diwali leftovers: 5 easy ways you can recycle your mithai in yummy treats

As soon as Diwali comes, our tables are full of food items and sweets. On Diwali, a lot of sweets and dry fruits are collected in our house. However, if these sweets are not used for the next two to three days, there is a fear of them getting spoiled. Moreover, if there are fewer members in your family and more sweets and you are unable to finish them all, then this question must be coming to your mind what to do with these sweets? Today we have brought some tips for you through which you can use these sweets to make a new dish and recycle your leftover Diwali sweets.

1. Make a cake with Gulab Jamun

If you have leftover gulab jamuns, cut them into small pieces. If you want to make a cake, then add these Gulab Jamun pieces to your cake mixture and grind them. When you eat them, they will taste very tasty.

2. Make Kulfi from all the sweets

It is possible that you may not like one or two of the sweets coming, so you have to take all the sweets, put them together in the mixer, and grind them. Mix some of your favorite sweets along with some that you don't like, so that they are saved from spoiling and the taste remains the same. Now add condensed milk and cinnamon powder to it and keep it in the refrigerator. If you want, add flavors of your choice to them and eat their kulfi frozen.

3. Make Sweet Sandwich

If you have leftover laddus and ras malai at home, then we have a very new and delicious idea for them too. For this, you have to grind the laddu. All its drops have to be separated. Now take two pieces of bread and fill them with this laddu mixture. On top of this, pour Rasmalai milk on the bread. This sandwich will be sweet but will turn out quite well.

4. Convert dry fruits into granola bars

If you have dry fruits left at home, then cut them into small pieces. Light the gas and fry them lightly in a pan so that they become a little crispy. Now add some honey to it and fix this mixture in the mold and let it set. Now your granola bars are ready. You can consume them by mixing them with oats in the morning. In this way, you can make your morning milk more healthy.

5. Make Sweet Chaat

To make this, take all the sweets you have and fry them in small quantities in the pan. Now add some rabri to it and keep stirring again. Now use some dry fruits to decorate it and your sweet Chaat is ready. It contains a lot of sugar, so you should consume it within limits.

