Almonds vs. Makhana: Which is a better option for weight loss?

Almonds and makhana, known as fox nuts have gained a lot of popularity as healthy snack options among people trying to lose weight in recent years. However, it is difficult to choose between the two as both are rich in nutrients and offer various health benefits.

Almonds have been a part of our diets for centuries. They are loaded with healthy fats, proteins, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals. On the other hand, makhana is a lesser-known superfood that has been consumed in India for centuries due to its medicinal properties. It is a good source of carbohydrates, proteins, and fibre.

Let's explore the comparison between almonds and makhana based on their nutritional value and impact on weight loss.

Nutritional Value:

Both almonds and makhana are nutrient-dense foods that provide essential vitamins and minerals required by our bodies. However, almonds are higher in calories compared to makhana.

Almonds are a rich source of healthy fats which help in reducing bad cholesterol levels in the body. They also contain high levels of vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that helps boost immunity and protects cells from damage.

On the other hand, makhana is a low-calorie food that contains mostly carbohydrates with a small amount of protein and fat. It is also rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, making it an excellent option for maintaining bone health.

Fibre Content:

Almonds and makhana both contain a good amount of fibre, but makhana contains a higher amount.

Higher fibre content in makhana not only helps in weight loss but also improves digestive health and reduces the risk of constipation. On the other hand, almonds also have a good amount of fibre, but their high-calorie content may not be suitable for people trying to lose weight.

Protein Content:

Protein is an essential nutrient for weight loss as it helps in building and repairing muscles, which aids in boosting metabolism. Almonds contain more protein than makhana; thus, eating a handful of almonds can provide you with a good amount of protein, making it an excellent option for vegetarians and vegans who may struggle to meet their daily protein requirements.

Impact on Weight Loss:

When it comes to weight loss, it ultimately boils down to creating a calorie deficit, i.e., burning more calories than you consume. Both almonds and makhana can be a part of a healthy weight loss diet due to their low glycemic index, high fibre content, and protein. However, portion control is crucial.

