Vastu Tips: South-East wall of your house shouldn’t be painted yellow

After soiling the details about the use of white paint in the South-East direction of the house, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about the vastu tips related to other colours in the same direction. Today, he will tell about the advantages and disadvantages of painting yellow colour in the southeast direction of your house.

If the South-East Direction of your house is painted yellow, there will be no special benefits according to vastu shastra. Getting yellow wall in this direction cannot prove to be useful but can have harmful effects on your health. Associating this part of the house with yellow colour can bring loss of the mother. It can also bring loss of minerals and vitamins in the body of the house owner. Deficiency in the body as well as swelling on the stomach, pain in hands, troubles to younger son and in life are also a few things that can happen.