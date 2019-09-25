Vastu Tips: Keeping money in North Direction improves the financial condition

After telling you about the direction in which you should keep the locker in the house, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you in which direction you should keep the money in order to improve your financial condition.

While most people keep a locker in their house to store their precious items like jewellery and money, not everyone keeps a separate vault to keep money. For those people, keeping money in north direction can term profitable according to the vastu shastra. Those who do not have separate chest or any cupboard to keep money, those people should choose the north direction to keep their money. North direction is best in such cases. Keeping the money in this place improves the financial condition of the person. You can make room for money in the north direction of any room in your house, but keep in mind that the room in which you are keeping money should be safe in terms of security.

