Vastu Tips: Kids study room should be in Southwest direction, here’s why

Vastu Tips For Study Room: Building your house as per the rules of Vastu Shastra is probably the best decision you will ever take. Not only will it help you in bringing prosperity but will also provide you with mental peace. In the previous segment, we told you the reason why the door of your bedroom should not open in South direction along with some other tips. Well, today we will talk about your study room including the direction in which it should be built, the location of the study table and the position in which you should study.

Talking about the direction of your study room, it should always be built in the West or the southwest direction. While the chairs and the tables in the room should face the East or North direction. You should also keep in mind that the windows and doors of the study room should not be built in the South direction as it is not considered auspicious.

The bookshelf in the room can be kept anywhere except in the angular or south-west angle. Vastu Shastra also states that if you are studying or reading then your mouth should always be facing towards east or north.

