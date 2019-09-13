Vastu Tips: Storeroom of your house should be in Southwest direction, here’s why

Vastu Tips for Storeroom: There are few rules and tips laid down in Vastu Shastra which if followed with perfection can benefit you in terms of peace and wealth. People usually consider keeping in mind these tips which is why we give daily tips related to the directions of various rooms and even things we have in our house like furniture etc. After discussing directions for various rooms, Acharya Indu Prakash now reveals the direction in which building a store room is appropriate.

There are a lot at things at home that are usually very rare in use such as iron tools, drums, wood, some items of plastic or other metal. Everyone generally keep in mind to create a small room dedicated to keep all those stuff which is generally called the storeroom of the house. The rules of Vastu Shastra state that the storeroom should be built in the south-west corner of the house.

Not only this, Acharya even gives more tips and states that the entrance of this room should be built in any direction apart from Ishan, Agneya or the South direction. It should also be considered that the room should be made smaller and nobody should stay in that room because it may result in a person becoming angry, stubborn, irritable and quarrelsome.

