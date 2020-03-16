Vastu Tips: Keeping broken utensils at home can bring money troubles

Keeping broken utensils at home can bring money troubles

Vastu Tips: In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you what happens if you keep broken pots and octagonal mirrors in the house? According to Vastu Shastra, broken and cracked utensils should never be given space in the house. Eating food in such utensils increases the impoverishment in the house, which often leads to taking loans. Apart from broken or cracked utensils, one should never use broken cots.

Apart from this, in order to avoid debt and other kinds of troubles, an octagonal mirror, ie, eight-cornered mirror should be placed on the north side. Placing this kind of mirror at home gives many auspicious results. That's why the octagonal mirror must be installed.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page