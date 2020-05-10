Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets in North direction of the house brings troubles. Know why

In Vastu Shastra today we will talk about the construction of toilets in the north direction of the house. The lord of the north is Kubera. The construction of toilets in the north direction of the house is definitely harmful. This causes the central density of man to fall apart. The ability to make independent decisions becomes low. Life does not remain clean and free because of this 'dosh.'

Further, Acharya Indu Prakash states that it becomes difficult to use the money received and some person gets sick at home. The middle son is scared. There are infections in the ear. Diseases arising from fear surround humans.

If due to some reason, toilets have to be built in the north direction, then the mourning pit should be shifted to the northwest. Black paint should be applied to the wall of the toilet. One should try not to use the toilet between 11 to 1 in the night and keep white real or fake flowers in a white metal pot in the north direction in every season.

