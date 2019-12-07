Vastu Tips: Cracked mirror can trigger negative energy

Vastu tips for mirror

In today's segment of Vastu Shastra, we will talk about the effects of cracked or broken mirror in the house. A broken mirror if kept in the house can lead to inauspicious results. Broken or cracked mirror increases the negative energy in the house, thus affecting family members.

If a crack appears on mirror, it should be immediately thrown out of the house. When a mirror suddenly breaks, it is considered a warning of any big trouble that was about to come but now has been escaped.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News