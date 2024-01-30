Bengaluru Airport: Man detained for saying 'bomb' and 'knife' after being irked by frisking

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru witnessed a dramatic turn of events after a passenger, apparently irritated over the repeated security checks, uttered the words 'bomb' and 'knife' following which he was detained by the police. The Kochi-bound flier was detained by the police and later let off with a warning after he claimed about a family emergency, official sources said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, after regular checking Saju K Kumaran was allowed to board the plane. But, this was not the end of the dramatic event, the security officials offloaded his as they wanted to check his handbag again.

Annoyed by it, the 38-year-old passenger wondered whether the authorities thought he possessed a bomb and knife.

Following this, the personnel detained him and took him to the Airport police station, the sources said.

"When the man pleaded there was a death in his family and he had to rush to his hometown Thrissur, he was allowed to board the flight again but was asked to appear whenever his presence was required to probe the case," an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

