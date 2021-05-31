RRB puts NTPC 2019 exam on hold amid Covid-19 spike

Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC exam 2019 put on hold

RRB NTPC exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has put Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) exam 2019 on hold considering the Covid-19 pandemic situations and lockdown restrictions in several states. RRB in an official notice on May 31 stated that further scheduling of NTPC exam has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic once again.

"Candidates are hereby advised that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased," RRB notification mentioned.

The recruitment exam was earlier commenced in December and the last exam was held in April. The NTPC exam is being held for 35,208 vacancies including 24,605 Graduate posts and 10,603 Under-graduate posts. These include Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master etc.

For further updates on railway recruitment exam, candidates can visit the regional websites of RRBs.

ALSO READ | Indian Railways hiring for paramedical staff posts