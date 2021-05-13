Thursday, May 13, 2021
     
Indian Railways hiring for paramedical staff posts, check how to apply now

The recruitment drive will be conducted for 40 vacant posts. The application process will be closed on May 15 at scr.indianrailways.gov.in

New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2021 18:02 IST
The application process will be closed on May 15
The application process will be closed on May 15

Indian Railway recruitment 2021: South Central Railway has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts of paramedical staff. The application process will be closed on May 15. Interested candidates can apply through the website- scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for 40 vacant posts. 

Vacancy details 

Hospital Attendant: 20

Nursing Superintendent: 16

Lab Assistant: 4 

Eligibility criteria

Nursing Superintendent: The candidates need to be a registered nurse and midwife with passing certificate in general nursing and midwifery from a school of nursing recognised by the Indian Nusring Council. 

Lab Assistants: The candidates need to possess a diploma certificate in medical laboratory technology 

Hospital Attendant: The candidates need to possess ITI/ 10th passing certificate from a recognised board or institution. Also, candidates with a minimum of one year of work experience are preferred. 

Age limit: The candidate' age should not be below 20 years, 18 years for lab assistants, hospital attendant. 

For further details on recruitment, candidates can refer to the website- scr.indianrailways.gov.in. 

