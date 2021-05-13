Indian Railways hiring for paramedical staff posts, check how to apply now

Image Source : FILE The application process will be closed on May 15

Indian Railway recruitment 2021: South Central Railway has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts of paramedical staff. The application process will be closed on May 15. Interested candidates can apply through the website- scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for 40 vacant posts.

Vacancy details

Hospital Attendant: 20

Nursing Superintendent: 16

Lab Assistant: 4

Eligibility criteria

Nursing Superintendent: The candidates need to be a registered nurse and midwife with passing certificate in general nursing and midwifery from a school of nursing recognised by the Indian Nusring Council.

Lab Assistants: The candidates need to possess a diploma certificate in medical laboratory technology

Hospital Attendant: The candidates need to possess ITI/ 10th passing certificate from a recognised board or institution. Also, candidates with a minimum of one year of work experience are preferred.

Age limit: The candidate' age should not be below 20 years, 18 years for lab assistants, hospital attendant.

For further details on recruitment, candidates can refer to the website- scr.indianrailways.gov.in.