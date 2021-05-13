DSSSB recruitment 2021: Over 7000 teacher, other posts on offer, apply now

Image Source : GOOGLE The application process will be opened on May 25

DSSSB recruitment 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has released a notification inviting interested candidates to apply for teacher (TGT), other posts. There are in total 7,236 vacancies for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher, Counsellor, Assistant Teacher, other posts.

The application process will be opened on May 25, the candidates can apply through the website- dsssbonline.nic.in till June 24.

DSSSB recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 7,236

Post wise vacancies

TGT- 6258

Assistant Teacher Primary- 554

Assistant Teacher Nursery - 74

LDC - 278

Counselor - 50

Head Clerk - 12

Patwari - 10

Eligibility criteria: The candidates need to attain a minimum eligibility criteria post wise as per the recruitment criteria. They can refer to the official notification for details.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of tier one/ tier two exam and skill test. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English except for the language papers.

The selection process differs post wise, the candidates can check the official notification for details.

Application fees: The candidates have to pay Rs 100, the women, reserved category candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

DSSSB recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application process link

Step 3: Fill the application form with details

Step 4: Upload images, relevant documents

Step 5: Make payment

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

For details on the recruitment process, candidates can check the website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.