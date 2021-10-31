Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for 290 non-faculty posts from Nov 1. Check eligibility criteria

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for 290 non-faculty posts from Nov 1. Check eligibility criteria

The recruitment includes of Non-Faculty including Storekeeper, Assistant Administrative, Junior Engineer, Legal Assistant, Nursing Officer, Sanitary, Medico Social Worker, Junior Warden and others.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2021 11:16 IST
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for 290 non-faculty
Image Source : AIIMS PATNA

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for 290 non-faculty posts from Nov 1. Check eligibility criteria

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: All Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS), Patna has invited online applications for recruitment for over 290 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 30 November 2021.

The recruitment includes of Non-Faculty including Storekeeper, Assistant Administrative, Junior Engineer, Legal Assistant, Nursing Officer, Sanitary, Medico Social Worker, Junior Warden and others.

Candidates can submit applications along with the required documents via online mode. The online applications will begin from November 1, 2021, to the 30th day of publication of advertisement in employment new/rojgar Samachar.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancy Age Qualification
Storekeeper 10 18-30 PG in Economics/ Commerce/ Statistics
AAO 1 Max 40 Graduate + 5 Yrs Exp
JE (Civil) 4 18-30 Diploma in Civil Engg.
JE (AC & R) 4 18-30 Diploma in Mech + Course in Refrigeration
Legal Assistant 1 30-40 Graduate + 3 Yrs Exp
Nursing Officer 200 18-30 B.Sc Nursing or (GNM + 2 Yrs Exp)
Medico Social Worker 3 18-35 MA (Social Work/ MSW)
Sanitary Inspector 8 18-30 Sanitary Inspector Course
Stenographer 16 18-27 12th Pass + Steno
JAA 18 18-27 12th Pass + Typing
Storeman cum Clerk 25 Max 30 Graduate + 1 Yr Exp
Junior Warden 6 18-30 10th Pass + 1 Yr Exp

Selection Process

  • Written Exam
  • Skill Test (if any)
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

How to apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021

  • Check the eligibility from the official notification
  • Click on the Apply Online Link given below
  • Fill the application form
  • Upload the required documents
  • Pay Fees
  • Print the application Form

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • UR/OBC - Rs. 1500/-
  • SC/ST/Women/EWS - Rs. 1200/-
  • PwBD - exempted

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News