Follow us on Image Source : AIIMS PATNA AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for 290 non-faculty posts from Nov 1. Check eligibility criteria

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: All Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS), Patna has invited online applications for recruitment for over 290 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 30 November 2021.

The recruitment includes of Non-Faculty including Storekeeper, Assistant Administrative, Junior Engineer, Legal Assistant, Nursing Officer, Sanitary, Medico Social Worker, Junior Warden and others.

Candidates can submit applications along with the required documents via online mode. The online applications will begin from November 1, 2021, to the 30th day of publication of advertisement in employment new/rojgar Samachar.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancy Age Qualification Storekeeper 10 18-30 PG in Economics/ Commerce/ Statistics AAO 1 Max 40 Graduate + 5 Yrs Exp JE (Civil) 4 18-30 Diploma in Civil Engg. JE (AC & R) 4 18-30 Diploma in Mech + Course in Refrigeration Legal Assistant 1 30-40 Graduate + 3 Yrs Exp Nursing Officer 200 18-30 B.Sc Nursing or (GNM + 2 Yrs Exp) Medico Social Worker 3 18-35 MA (Social Work/ MSW) Sanitary Inspector 8 18-30 Sanitary Inspector Course Stenographer 16 18-27 12th Pass + Steno JAA 18 18-27 12th Pass + Typing Storeman cum Clerk 25 Max 30 Graduate + 1 Yr Exp Junior Warden 6 18-30 10th Pass + 1 Yr Exp

Selection Process

Written Exam

Skill Test (if any)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How to apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021

Check the eligibility from the official notification

Click on the Apply Online Link given below

Fill the application form

Upload the required documents

Pay Fees

Print the application Form

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Application Fee