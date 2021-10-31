AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for 290 non-faculty posts from Nov 1. Check eligibility criteria

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: All Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS), Patna has invited online applications for recruitment for over 290 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 30 November 2021.
The recruitment includes of Non-Faculty including Storekeeper, Assistant Administrative, Junior Engineer, Legal Assistant, Nursing Officer, Sanitary, Medico Social Worker, Junior Warden and others.
Candidates can submit applications along with the required documents via online mode. The online applications will begin from November 1, 2021, to the 30th day of publication of advertisement in employment new/rojgar Samachar.
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|Vacancy
|Age
|Qualification
|Storekeeper
|10
|18-30
|PG in Economics/ Commerce/ Statistics
|AAO
|1
|Max 40
|Graduate + 5 Yrs Exp
|JE (Civil)
|4
|18-30
|Diploma in Civil Engg.
|JE (AC & R)
|4
|18-30
|Diploma in Mech + Course in Refrigeration
|Legal Assistant
|1
|30-40
|Graduate + 3 Yrs Exp
|Nursing Officer
|200
|18-30
|B.Sc Nursing or (GNM + 2 Yrs Exp)
|Medico Social Worker
|3
|18-35
|MA (Social Work/ MSW)
|Sanitary Inspector
|8
|18-30
|Sanitary Inspector Course
|Stenographer
|16
|18-27
|12th Pass + Steno
|JAA
|18
|18-27
|12th Pass + Typing
|Storeman cum Clerk
|25
|Max 30
|Graduate + 1 Yr Exp
|Junior Warden
|6
|18-30
|10th Pass + 1 Yr Exp
Selection Process
- Written Exam
- Skill Test (if any)
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
How to apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021
- Check the eligibility from the official notification
- Click on the Apply Online Link given below
- Fill the application form
- Upload the required documents
- Pay Fees
- Print the application Form
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- UR/OBC - Rs. 1500/-
- SC/ST/Women/EWS - Rs. 1200/-
- PwBD - exempted