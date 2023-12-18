Winter Skin Diseases: Holistic approaches to cure Eczema and Psoriasis

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holistic approaches to cure Eczema and Psoriasis.

In this cold and dry weather, taking additional care of our skin is essential as low humidity and extremely low temperatures can take away the natural moisture from our skin and make it more sensitive than normal. Usually during winter, we prefer to take a hot bath which sucks out the moisture of our skin and makes our skin dry and itchy. Additionally, we get limited sunlight throughout the winter as we spend most of the time staying indoors. Studies have found that lack of sunlight and dry skin can both cause inflammatory diseases like psoriasis and eczema. Here are some of the holistic approaches and natural remedies by Dr Mugdha Agarwal, Director of Medicine, Healthmug Pvt. Ltd. that you can keep in mind to cure eczema and psoriasis winter disease:

Organic Oil

Consider using natural oils like coconut, sunflower, or olive oil that act as a natural moisturizer and are easily absorbed by the skin. These natural medicines are both safe and helpful for conditions such as eczema, and psoriasis. Its anti-inflammatory effects aid in the protection of the skin against inflammation and pain. Coconut oil, according to the National Eczema Association, contains antimicrobial properties that protect the skin from infection. Always choose cold-pressed coconut oil that has been produced without the use of chemicals. It moisturizes and soothes your skin while also reducing itching and pain.

Natural Remedies

Try incorporating herbal remedies like aloe vera and turmeric into your skincare routine. These have anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that have been proven to reduce redness, itching, and skin irritations caused by eczema, and psoriasis. Aloe vera gel contains nutrients such as vitamins A and E, which are beneficial to the skin. It is an organic moisturizer that includes 96% water and helps to hydrate and soothe dry and irritated skin.

Balanced Diet

A nutritious diet high in fruits and vegetables can help maintain healthy skin as these foods contain essential vitamins and minerals. Further, adding omega-3 fatty acid sources such as fish oil and flaxseed can also add to the diet's anti-inflammatory properties.

Choose to Wear the Right Clothes

Prefer wearing loose-fitting comfortable clothing made of natural fibres over tight clothes. Clothes that are made of 100% cotton blends provide eczema protection while allowing the skin to breathe. These fabrics' lightweight nature can improve comfort while reducing the danger of worsening skin disorders.

Dry skin can trigger both psoriasis and eczema therefore, taking shorter, lukewarm showers and applying a thick moisturizing cream or ointment right after you towel off will significantly minimize the chance of getting a flare-up. It is also extremely important to use fragrance-free, hypoallergenic soaps, and moisturizers to keep your skin safe.

ALSO READ: Mums Outbreak: Causes, symptoms, prevention tips and treatment

Latest Health News