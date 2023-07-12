What is Progressive Supranuclear Palsy? Nepal PM's wife passes away due to this rare brain disorder

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Progressive Supranuclear Palsy: Know all about the rare brain disorder

The first lady of Nepal, Sita Dahal, the wife of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning.

The personal physician of the Nepal Prime Minister, Professor Dr Yubraj Sharma said, "Mrs Sita Dahal 69 yrs/female, known case Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy, Parkinsonism, Diabetes Mellitus-II and hypertension under (on/off) Domiciliary oxygen with PEG feeding and indwelling catheter went into cardiac arrest at 8:00 AM 27th Ashad (July 12). Despite resuscitation, she could not be revived and declared dead at 8:33 AM."

What is Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)?

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) is a rare neurological disorder that affects movement, balance, and eye movements. It is a degenerative brain disorder that gradually gets worse over time and has no known cure. The disorder affects more men than women and usually begins to manifest between the ages of 40 and 65. It is one of a group of rare Parkinsonian-like disorders that cause a combination of motor and non-motor symptoms.

Causes of PSP

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy is caused by a widespread deterioration of cells in an area of the brain called the basal ganglia. This area is responsible for controlling movement, posture, balance, and coordination. The exact cause of PSP is unknown, however, it is thought to be linked to genetic mutations. Some cases are associated with mutations in certain genes such as MAPT, GRN, and PGRN. Other cases may be linked to environmental causes such as exposure to certain chemicals or toxins.

Symptoms of PSP

The symptoms of PSP vary from person to person and can range from mild to severe. Common symptoms include:

Impaired balance and difficulty walking

Loss of facial expression

Slurred speech

Muscle stiffness or rigidity

Dizziness

Memory loss

Difficulty swallowing

Difficulty controlling eye movements

Loss of bladder control

Depression

Tiredness

Difficulty with activities requiring fine motor skills such as writing and using utensils

Visual disturbances such as blurred vision or double vision

Falls (due to imbalance)

Nausea and vomiting

Difficulty sleeping

Diagnosis & Treatment of PSP

Diagnosis of PSP typically involves a combination of medical history, physical exam, neurological exam, imaging tests, and lab tests. A definitive diagnosis can only be made after ruling out other neurological conditions that may explain the patient's symptoms. Treatment for PSP usually involves a combination of medication, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and lifestyle changes. Medications can help manage symptoms such as muscle rigidity and slurred speech. Physical therapy can help improve mobility and balance. Occupational therapy can help with day-to-day activities such as eating and dressing. Lifestyle changes such as avoiding alcohol and smoking can also help slow down the progression of PSP.

Prognosis

The prognosis for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy is generally poor since there is no known cure for the condition. However, with proper medical care and lifestyle modifications, many people are able to maintain a good quality of life for several years after diagnosis. People with PSP often experience a gradual decline in their ability to function independently over time, eventually requiring full-time care due to their inability to perform daily activities independently. It is important for people with PSP to receive regular medical care in order to monitor their symptoms and adjust their treatment plans as needed.

