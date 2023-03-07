Understanding teen depression: Know causal factors and associated risks

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Understanding teen depression: causal factors and associated risks

Teenage is a difficult phase for many people, and depression is a serious and persistent disorder that can have a significant impact on their daily physical and mental functioning. Variables such as biological, genetic, environmental, and social influences can all influence teenage depression. whereas parents, educators, and mental health professionals can help understand the situation and recognise the symptoms of teen depression while offering suitable support and treatment.

Dr. Paula Goel highlights some common causes why teenagers experience depression.

Nervous system and chemistry with the brain: Neurotransmitters transport the brain's chemicals and messages to the rest of the body and brain, resulting in depression due to alterations in nerve systems and receptors.

Hormones: Hormonal changes can cause depression.

Acquired traits or genes: Certain traits or genes inherited from parents might also be responsible for depression.

Early life trauma, such as the loss of a parent, physical or emotional abuse, or a natural calamity, can alter brain development and raise the risk of depression.

Learned negative thought patterns over time: Teenage depression may be linked to learning to feel helpless, scared, inadequate, and lonely rather than learning to feel worthy, strong, confident, and capable of overcoming challenges in life.

There are numerous factors that might either enhance or lessen a teen's chance of developing or experiencing depression. They involve:

Having an ADHD or learning disability

Drug Abuse

Eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia; bipolar disorder; personality disorders; and other mental health issues

Body shaming, narcissism, pessimism, peer issues, persistent bullying, or academic difficulties also cause low self-esteem.

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, or asthma add to mental deterioration.

Other factors that may increase your teen's risk of depression include family history and issues with family members or other people, such as:

Having an alcoholic, bipolar, or depressed parent, grandparent, or other blood relative

Family members who have severe communication and interpersonal issues

Underwent recent and serious traumatic life events, such as parental divorce, parental military service, or the death of a loved one.

Experiencing the suicide of a member of your family

