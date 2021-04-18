Image Source : PTI Swasthya Sammelan | Double masking is necessary to avoid risk of COVID strain, say experts

The risk of coronavirus strain is increasing significantly. Masking is a highly effective means to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2 when combined with other protective measures, such as physical distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and good hand hygiene. It has become crucial for people to wear masks at all times. But it is becoming a bit difficult to work with a single mask amid this changing form of COVID-19, so it is necessary to have several layers of the same. Doctors during India TV's Swasthya Sammelan reveal why it is necessary to have a double layer of mask to fight this battle.

New York-based doctor Dheeraj Kaul said that the number 1 formula to avoid corona is to stay safe. The method of rescue is to follow the COVID protocol and take care of double masking.

Doctor Dheeraj Kaul said that double masking is necessary now because the rare strains have increased in India. This strain is spreading very fast. Viruses can float in the air. The vaccination rate is a major issue in India. Vaccination will protect you from death and major illness. He said that testing is an important thing through which covid can be fought. The virus is spreading inside the cluster, the new strain sickening the entire family. He said that people must get RT-PCR test if they have symptoms. On coming negative, repeat the test after 24 to 48 hours.

Dr. Sanjeev Choubey, who is attending the program from Shanghai said that the third wave of corona is going on in European countries too. According to a new Lancet study, the virus is in the air. Some people believe that droplets are there but if it is in the air it is very deadly. This is a big problem. On the conditions of India, he said that we were relieved after the matter reduced after December, but again it is coming again by changing its variant. Any event with a crowd of people should be discontinued.

Let's know why it is necessary to wear masks:

Experts, including scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US, said that the material used in making the mask, its tightness and the layers used in it can affect the spread of novel coronavirus infection. The study, published in the journal Aerosol Science and Technology, studied the effect of the release of extremely small particles from a variety of substances. The researcher Naga Lee said, "A microscopic particle can remain in the air for hours and days and it depends on the path of movement of air, so if a room does not have a proper system of air drainage then these small particles may stay for a very long time."

The scientists tested 33 different commercially available materials in their research, including one-layer woven fabrics such as cotton and polyester. He said, "We came to know that the release of elements from the same type of material has produced different results."

Corona is spreading rapidly in many countries of the world

Let us tell you that in many countries of the world, cases of infection with the coronavirus are increasing rapidly. India is also included in these countries where now more than 80 thousand new cases are coming up in a day. In such a situation, wearing a good quality mask and keeping a proper distance from people are effective ways to prevent the infection from spreading.