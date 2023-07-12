Sleep-Deprived? Know 5 side effects of getting less sleep

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are the 5 side effects of getting less sleep.

Sleep deprivation has become an increasingly common problem in our society. With more people staying up late into the night, working longer hours, and participating in activities such as social media, it’s no wonder why so many are getting less sleep than they need. Unfortunately, not getting enough sleep can have some serious side effects, ranging from physical to psychological issues. In this blog, we’ll discuss the five main side effects of sleep deprivation and what you can do to get more restful sleep.

Decreased Cognitive Function: One of the most common side effects of sleep deprivation is a decrease in cognitive function. When you don’t get enough sleep, your brain can’t process and store information as effectively. This can lead to difficulty concentrating, impaired memory, and slower reaction times. It’s also been linked to an increased risk of developing dementia later on in life.

Moodiness and Irritability: Sleep deprivation can also affect your moods and emotions. When you don’t get enough sleep, you may find yourself feeling grumpy or irritable more often. You may also feel more anxious or depressed, as well as having difficulty controlling your emotions. Furthermore, not getting enough sleep at night can lead to a decrease in your quality of life overall.

Weakened Immune System: Lack of sleep can also weaken your immune system. Your body needs time to rest and repair itself and when you don’t give it that time, your immune system is compromised. This can lead to increased susceptibility to illnesses such as colds and the flu. It can also make existing conditions worse if you don’t get enough restful sleep at night.

Weight Gain: Sleep deprivation has been linked to weight gain in multiple studies. When you don’t get enough sleep, your hormones become imbalanced which leads to an increase in appetite and cravings for unhealthy foods. Furthermore, when you are tired, you tend to be less active which further contributes to weight gain over time.

Increased Risk of Accidents: Lastly, sleep deprivation has been linked to an increased risk of accidents both on and off the job. When you are tired, it is harder for you to stay alert and focused which makes you more prone to mistakes or accidents. This is especially true if you have a job that requires a lot of driving or handling machinery that requires a great deal of focus and attention.

