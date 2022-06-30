Shruti Haasan opens up about battling PCOS & endometriosis; shares health tips that help her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTI HAASAN Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan on Thursday opened up about her struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis, saying she is dealing with the hormonal disorder by eating right and giving her body ample rest. Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old actor shared a workout video from a gym and talked about her "worst hormonal issues". Admitting that it is a "tough" fight, Shruti said she has accepted that such problems are "natural". "Work out with me. I've been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and Endometriosis. Women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept it as a natural movement that my body goes through to do its best. I say thank you by eating right, sleeping well and enjoying my work out," she wrote in the caption.

"My body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit, keep happy and let those happy hormones flow! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me," she added.

What is PCOS?

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. It is typically characterised by irregular menstruation cycles and infertility, an elevated level of male hormone (gonadotropin), obesity and often diabetes.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic debilitating disease that affects the health of 1 in 9 women of reproductive age, where tissue similar to the uterus lining grows in other parts of the body, causing pain and infertility.

Best known for her work in films like 3, Premam, Race Gurram, Vakeel Saab, Shruti said she has not let PCOS and endometriosis affect her in any way. On the work front, Shruti will next be seen opposite Prabhas in KGF director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller Salaar.

