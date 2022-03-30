Celiac disease: All about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's weight gain condition

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARNAAZ SANDHU Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu

Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu created history when she bagged the coveted title of Miss Universe in 2021 after a wait of more than two decades. The 21-year-old won hearts with her beauty and dazzling catwalk at a glittering event held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel on December 12, 2021. Recently, the pageant winner returned to India for the first time after her being crowned as Miss Universe. From attending several social events, she was seen walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week as she turned showstopper for designers Shivan And Narresh. While people were impressed with her confidence and elegance, there was a section of people who trolled Miss Universe for her weight gain.

Recently, Harnaaz broke her silence on her apparent weight gain and shared that she has been suffering from Celiac disease.

What is Celiac disease?

It is a digestive disorder caused by an abnormal immune reaction to gluten. Celiac disease is also known as sprue, nontropical sprue, gluten-sensitive enteropathy. In a conversation with ANI, Harnaaz spoke about being allergic to gluten, and how her body undergoes changes with a change in the places she travels to.

"Nobody knows about my celiac disease where I cannot eat wheat and other edible items. Also if there is a change in place then the body tends to show a certain difference. If one goes to Punjab or any other place then he tends to gain weight or see changes. The same happened to me. I went to New York which was completely new for me." she shared.

Symptoms of Celiac disease in adults

Diarrhea

Bloating

Fatigue

Iron deficiency anemia

Nausea and vomiting

Headaches and fatigue

joint pain and stiffness

Dermatitis herpetiformis (DH)

Celiac disease treatment

The only way to treat celiac disease is to permanently remove gluten from your diet. You can ask your doctor to advise you on how to avoid gluten while following a nutritious and healthy diet.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.