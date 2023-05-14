Mother's Day: Hormonal to physical changes, know what to expect in body after first childbirth

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mother's Day post

Motherhood is a joyous yet challenging experience. From conception, through pregnancy, and after childbirth, a woman’s body experiences many changes throughout the journey. These changes can be extremely intimidating for first-time mothers who do not know what to expect. Some changes can be normal and expected and pose no harm, whereas others may be symptoms of complications that need to be attended to. Here are a few common changes that a mother’s body goes through:

1. Postpartum recovery changes: One of the most expected and common changes is the bodily change after childbirth. The body goes through a process of healing and adapting to the post-pregnancy state. In the case of vaginal delivery, the person can expect pain, swelling, and tenderness in the region for up to one week. In a caesarean delivery, the person might take a little longer to recover due to incision healing. If these symptoms get worse over time, then one should consult with their doctor immediately.

2. Hormonal changes: There is a fluctuation in the elevated oestrogen and progesterone levels in the body after delivery. The hormonal switch causes many episodes of mood swings, fatigue, irritation, and postpartum depression. This is a sensitive time when mothers need a lot of emotional support and assurance from loved ones around them.

3. Physical changes: During pregnancy, the body slowly changes to accommodate breastfeeding. After childbirth, the breastfeeding process makes the breasts tender and swollen due to milk production. Other changes are felt in pelvic floor muscles that become weak, leading to complications like urinary incontinence or difficulties with bowel movements. To help with this, people can do pelvic floor exercises that help strengthen the muscles and bring back their function.

According to Dr Goldy Kamboj, senior consultant-- Obstetrics & Gynecology, these common changes are only temporary and get better over time with the support of healthy food, exercise, and medical experts. If these challenges do not get better with time or if there are any other uncommon symptoms such as chest pain, excessive bleeding after childbirth, or infections, one should immediately seek medical help without letting the symptoms get worse.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Latest Health News