Loneliness is linked to unhealthful diets and physical inactivity among many | EXPLAINED

According to the National College Health Assessment, feelings of loneliness in college students have increased dramatically in the last decade. Transitioning to a new environment can increase feelings of loneliness. According to a 2021 survey, 44 per cent of US college students described their weight as higher than normal, i.e. overweight or obese. Despite the fact that loneliness has been linked to unhealthy weight and physical inactivity, there is a lack of research on dietary behaviours in college students and the role it can play in college student obesity.

Master of Nutrition alum Li Jiang found that loneliness was related to altered diet quality and physical inactivity. According to Jiang, "Study supports a potential need for further research in understanding unhealthful dietary behavior and physical activity which may be related to loneliness, an emotion that impacts many college students."

Sedentary (19.2 per cent) and low active (53.8 per cent) behaviors were more frequent in students reporting high loneliness (score ranges of 4-6 and 7-9) than those reporting low loneliness (score of 10-12). Students reporting more loneliness had higher fat diets than students reporting less loneliness.

Also, loneliness can increase the amount of cortisol (stress hormone) in your body. This can affect your immune system and raise risk for a range of health concerns, including-- diabetes, sleep issues, cancer, heart problems and obesity. Healthline says, Prolonged loneliness can affect mental health, too. It can make any symptoms you’re already dealing with worse, for one. But it can also factor into the development of serious mental health conditions, including depression.

