Know why eating sweet potatoes is a must in winters; add them to your diet to enjoy the season

Sweet potatoes also known as shakarkandi are delicious root vegetables with a high nutritional value and are quite versatile. Did you know that one of the most prominent nutrients in sweet potatoes is Vitamin C? These deep-orange fleshed nutritional powerhouses add several important components to the diet. If you are trying hard to lose weight, you must have heard about replacing potato fries with sweet potato fries. Read on to know about the amazing benefits that sweet potatoes offer.

Good for Skin

During winters our skin tends to lose its moisture and sweet potatoes are extremely beneficial to the skin. It benefits the skin by fighting the free radicals that cause skin aging. Include sweet potatoes in your diet if you wish to have soft, clear and flawless skin.

Immune-Boosting Properties

Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene and vitamin C which help to strengthen the immune system and help develop resistance to infections. Anthocyanins, which give the purple colour to sweet potatoes are powerful bioavailable antioxidants, which are utilised efficiently by the body. Though they are a healthy source of carbohydrates, remember to watch your portions.

Fights stress and anxiety

Sweet potatoes are a good source of magnesium, which fights against stress and helps in relaxation.

Keeps us warm

Root vegetables are generally known to have heat-producing properties and sweet potatoes are one of the best examples. It is also a source of natural sugar, so if you need that extra bit of energy in your system, you can try sweet potatoes.

Keeps the heart healthy

The fiber content in sweet potatoes can also help in reducing bad cholesterol levels. If you want to maintain healthy blood pressure levels, consume sweet potatoes as it is high in potassium. The secret to a healthy heart is sweet potatoes as it is a huge source of copper that is essential in making red blood cells and keeping the heart healthy.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Whether it is winter, summer, spring or any other season, sweet potatoes will always be helpful. The beta-carotene present in sweet potatoes may reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. One of the best benefits of sweet potatoes is that it also improves a woman’s fertility with their high Vitamin A content.

