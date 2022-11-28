Eating walnuts every day can control BP, know other benefits of akhrot

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Walnuts are said to be a rich source of Omega-3. In fact, it is claimed that it is the only nut that contains Omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). As per a report in Dail Mail, the findings published in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases, claim that the ones consuming walnut were reported to have had lower blood pressure than those who did not eat them. Not just this, but walnuts are also said to have many other health benefits too:

Lowers blood pressure

Some studies claim that walnuts can help to lower blood pressure. It is believed that those who suffer from high blood pressure saw benefits in regulating their BP when they consumed walnuts. Also, it helped some to manage their BP when they were under stress.

Good for gut health

Gut health is managed by microbes that reside in our body. Studies suggest that if you have an ample number of health-promoting bacteria in the gut, you'll lead a healthy life. Walnuts are said to promote the same. According to a research in The National Center for Biotechnology Information, those who consumed walnuts had healthier guts in comparison to the ones who did not.

Reduces cancer risk

Walnuts are believed to have properties that can reduce the risk of cancers including prostate, breast and colorectal cancers. they are said to have polyphenol ellagitannins properties which reduce cancer risk. However, more studies are required to confirm the same.

Promotes weight control

This is not to be confused with weight loss. Maintaining weight helps one to either lose or gain extra kilos. As walnuts are said to control one's appetite, it helps in having a steady weight. In some research, it is also seen that consuming walnuts have helped people to resist their urge to eat junk food.

Healthy for brain

In animal and test-tube studies it was seen that walnuts are rich in polyunsaturated fat, polyphenols and vitamin E which promotes brain health. It can in reducing oxidative damage and inflammation in the brain. It is also believed to promote better memory.

-- with agency inputs

Latest Health News