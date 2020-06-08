How to make haldi doodh (Turmeric milk) at home to boost immunity

Amid the coronavirus scare, health experts have always stressed on the importance of building one's immunity. It is a well-known fact that besides washing our hands regularly and wearing masks whoever we step out, boosting our immunity is one of the key measures to fight Covid-19. The food we consume plays an important aspect in determining our overall health and immunity and, hence it is extremely important to ensure that our body receives good nutrition. And, what better way to improve your immunity than going back to the traditional roots and sipping some warm nutritious haldi doodh?
Why haldi doodh (Turmeric milk)?
Tumeric or Khalid, which is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties; is a natural antiseptic and anti-bacterial agent, making it excellent to consume it with milk.According to Ayurveda, haldi doodh enhances the blood circulation in our body. Turmeric is packed with dietary fibres and nutrients such as calcium, zinc and magnesium that aids in better digestion. It also cleanses the blood vessels and tissues of all the toxins. Hence, making this magical drink beneficial in boosting immunity and fighting infections. Turmeric milk helps protects against diseases and infections.
View this post on Instagram
Golden Milk Latte ( Masala Doodh ) | . . If there is any recipe I can share that will be the most useful, under the circumstances, this is it. Everyone has a variation of this considering this is passed down generations. Every mom or grandmom gets it out of her arsenal as and when needed. If you ask my kids the moment they start sneezing, they say "ma yellow milk." Its potent and soothing all at once. . . Do you have a yellow milk story? Please share in the comments. I would love to know. After all, food is memories. . Recipe link in bio @thepetitbite along with tips to make the powder and store it for a few weeks. . . The gorgeous box from @varai_propstore . . . #foodphotographyandstyling #thefeedfeed #delish #eeeeeats @ndtv_food @thekitchn #eggless #egglessbaking #eggfree #foodatinstagram #mypinterest #foodglooby #goldenmilk #goldenmilklatte #haldidoodh #haldhidoodh #foodgawker @reliancefresh @bbcgoodfood #foodblogger #foodbloggerindia #nomnom #indianfood #foodphotography #foodstyling
How to make haldi doodh (Turmeric milk) at home
Haldi doodh is super easy to make at home. For one serving of warm, tasty turmeric milk, you need
Ingredients:
- Milk: 120 ml or half a cup
- Tumeric- 1tbsp
- Ginger-small piece
- Black pepper powder- one pinch
- Cinnamon powder-one pinch
- Honey- 1 tsp (optional)
Method
Put all the ingredients in a small pot, mix them well with a spoon, and bring to boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or until fragrant and flavorful. Strain the drink through a fine strainer into mugs and top with a pinch of cinnamon. Enjoy your immunity-boosting drink!