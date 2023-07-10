Figs to Amarnath: 8 vegetarian superfoods for healthy bones

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK One must add these vegetarian superfoods to their diet for strong bones.

These days, a lot of people are turning to vegetarianism as a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle choice. But while the overall health benefits of this diet are undeniable, there’s one area in which vegetarians can often fall short: bone health.

That’s why it’s important to ensure that your diet is packed with nutrient-rich, vegetarian superfoods that are proven to support strong bones. From figs to Amarnath, here are some of the best vegetarian superfoods for strong bones.

Figs: Rich in calcium and magnesium, figs are a great way to ensure your bones stay healthy and strong. Not only do they help to promote healthy bone density, but they also contain an abundance of other essential vitamins and minerals.

Amaranth: This ancient grain is packed with protein, making it an excellent source of nutrition for vegetarians. It’s also rich in calcium, magnesium, and iron (all important for bone health) as well as B vitamins and other essential nutrients.

Soybeans: Soybeans are a great source of protein and other essential vitamins and minerals that are essential for bone health, such as calcium, iron, zinc, and magnesium. Plus, they’re a good source of isoflavones, which may help reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Nuts and Seeds: Nuts and seeds are great sources of healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, and calcium — all important for bone health. Almonds and walnuts are particularly beneficial for maintaining strong bones.

Broccoli: Broccoli is full of nutrients that are important for bone health — including Vitamin K1, manganese, phosphorus, Vitamin C, and more making it an ideal addition to any vegetarian diet.

Berries: Berries like blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries are all rich in antioxidants that can help protect bones from damage caused by free radicals. The Vitamin C content in berries helps promote healthy collagen formation and repair (key to keeping bones strong).

Quinoa: Quinoa is packed with protein and contains important minerals like zinc, magnesium, iron and phosphorus which are essential for bone health. It’s also low in calories but high in fibre making it an excellent addition to any vegetarian meal plan.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is an excellent source of calcium as well as Vitamin D which helps the body absorb calcium more efficiently to promote strong bones. Plus it’s high in probiotics which may help protect against osteoporosis.

