Image Source : TWITTER EXCLUSIVE: Missing gym amid lockdown? Swami Ramdev shares tips on how you can get fit at home

To keep the body healthy, it is important to keep your weight under control. An overweight person generally becomes a victim of many diseases. This is the reason why people try to keep themselves fit by going to the gym where they perform a lot of activities like treadmill, dumbbell presses, squats, etc that helps in reducing the weight and bring the body back in shape. Some people even start taking steroids that are harmful to the body in the long run. In the current scenario when the gyms all over the country are locked because of the coronavirus pandemic many are worried about how they will get out of shape. But yoga guru Swami Ramdev is here for your rescue. In a special segment, he shares how performing yoga asanas is the best way to keep the body fit and lose weight. Apart from this, he even has some home remedies that will help you achieve that fit body you've always dreamt of.

Consider Swami Ramdev as your fitness trainer amid the lockdown and see how through the magic of yoga you are able to lose 3-5 kgs weight in one week and 10-15 kgs in one month. Here are some of the best asanas that you can try at home:

Naukasana

Trikonasana

Salabhasana

Tadasana

Bhujangasana

Markatasana

Shavasana

Dwichakrikasan

Further, Swami Ramdev states that performing Surya Namaskar every day helps in keeping your body in shape. He even enlisted a few benefits which go as follows:

Increase in blood circulation

Increase in energy level

Brings natural glow to the skin

Makes the body flexible

