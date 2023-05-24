Do you wake up with back pain? Here are some sleeping positions to avoid back injury

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sleeping positions to avoid back injury

Poor sleep positions can contribute to back pain and discomfort. Proper sleep positioning is crucial for maintaining a healthy back and minimizing the risk of back injury. If you often wake up with back pain or discomfort, it may be worth evaluating your sleep position and making adjustments.

Here are some positions to sleep in to help avoid back injuries

1. Back Sleeping Position

Sleeping on your back is typically considered ideal for maintaining proper spinal alignment. Your head, neck, and spine may all rest comfortably as a result. To support the natural curve of your lower back, lay on a medium-firm mattress with a pillow under each knee. Your body weight is equally distributed in this position, reducing stress on your back.

Image Source : FREEPIKBack Sleeping Position

2. Side Sleeping Position

If you prefer to sleep on your side, keeping your spine properly aligned is crucial. To maintain your hips, pelvis, and spine in perfect alignment, use a firm or medium-firm mattress and insert a pillow between your knees. Your lower back is less under tension as a result. You can also slightly bend your legs towards your chest to better support your back.

Image Source : FREEPIKSide Sleeping Position

3. Foetal Position

People with herniated discs or spinal stenosis may find it helpful to curl up in the foetal position. Keep your back naturally arched while lying on your side and bringing your knees to your chest. For further support and to keep your spine in the correct posture, place a pillow between your knees.

Image Source : FREEPIKFoetal Sleeping Position

4. Reclined Position

Sleeping in a reclined position can help some people with their back problems. To find a relaxing position that supports your back, use an adjustable bed or reclining chair. Keep your knees and head raised, and for added lumbar support, tuck a pillow or cushion behind your lower back.

Image Source : FREEPIKRecline Position

5. Avoid Stomach Sleeping Position

Because it puts pressure on your spine and can result in awkward twisting, lying on your stomach can strain your neck and lower back. If you must sleep on your stomach, lessen the arch in your back and ease pressure by putting a thin pillow beneath your hips. It's normally advised to stay away from this position, though.

Image Source : FREEPIKStomach Sleeping Position

Latest Health News